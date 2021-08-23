Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Gets Leaked; Actor Spotted Shooting A Chase Sequence In Russia

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films and has been making news since the last few months. Recently the duo jetted off to Russia to shoot for this espionage thriller which will reportedly be helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Now some pictures from the Tiger 3 sets in Russia have gone viral on social media. These glimpses even give us a sneak-peek into one of Salman's looks from the movie.

Tiger 3: Netizens Hail CISF Officer For Stopping Salman Khan For Check-In At Airport

Reportedly the superstar was shooting for a car chase sequence. In the pictures, Salman is seen sporting a long brown beard in these clicks. Since the actor plays a RAW agent in the film, this could be one of his disguises for a scene in Tiger 3. Later, Salman was even spotted clicking pictures with his fans on the sets.

Have a look at the pictures.

Earlier, a Bollywood Hungama report had quoted a source as saying, "Tiger 3's shoot is currently taking place in the city of St Petersburg. The Russia schedule began with a grand car chase action sequence. The Indian and Russian units seemed very well prepared and also adhered to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Also, the Russian authorities are providing complete cooperation so that the shoot takes place without any hiccups."

The source had further added, "Despite pandemic restrictions, Aditya Chopra has made it clear that there should be no compromise on the grandeur and scale of the film. The car chase sequence is also being executed keeping in mind Adi's vision for the film. The film surely would be something to watch out for, especially on the big screen."

Will Emraan Hashmi Steal Salman Khan's Thunder In Tiger 3? Makers To Spend Rs 10 Crore On His Entry Scene

Salman-Katrina starrer Tiger 3 had gone on floors at Yash Raj Studios earlier this year before the shooting was halted abrupted owing to the second wave of pandemic. The makers have now resuming shooting for the movie in Russia. One hears that after wrapping this schedule in Russia, the team will fly to Turkey and Austria to shoot the remaining portions.

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif resume their roles of a RAW and ISI agent respectively in Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi essays the role of the main antagonist in the film.