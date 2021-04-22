Salman Khan's Radhe to Get A Hybrid Release, Will Stream On Zee Plex For Rs 299?

Salman Khan recently opened up about Radhe releasing in theatres alongside a digital platform. While Hollywood began opting for hybrid release months ago. Salman's Radhe will be the first Bollywood movie to try the new model. The film set to release on this Eid in theatres worldwide, will reportedly also be available to stream online on ZEEPlex on the same day.

Salman's action thriller Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda, has created quite a buzz with its trailer release. Fans are excited for the film to hit the screens but reportedly, the surge in COVID-19 cases led the makers to opt for a hybrid release.

Bollywood Hungama quoted the source as saying, "Radhe will be released in cinema halls in all places across the world where they are open - be it India or abroad. But for the audience who don't want to take any risk for entertainment, they can watch it in the comfort of their homes on Zee plex for Rs. 299 only."

Reportedly, the film will also release on DTH on the same day. The source revealed that Salman Khan and Zee have also partnered with DTH providers like Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV and others to air Radhe on pay-per-view format.

"The subscribers to these satellite partners can watch Radhe on a pre-decided channel by paying Rs. 299 per view. It's a holistic release plan, covering theatres, OTT, as well as TV and audiences, can select their mode of watching Radhe," the source further added.

Radhe will release in over 50 countries. The makers have planned for a massive release in countries like UAE, United Kingdom, Australia New Zealand, and more. Notably, the film is an official Hindi Remake of the 2017 Korean crime drama The Outlaws. Radhe Is set to release on May 13, 2021, across various platforms.