Salman Khan's Towel From Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din Auctioned In Lakhs, Madhuri Dixit's Lehenga Sold For 3 Crore

While celebrities often auction their red carpet clothes for charity, some iconic on-screen props have also been auctioned at exorbitant sums. According to recent reports, Salman Khan's signature "towel dance" rose the towel's value in lakhs.

The 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi featured Salman Khan dancing to the tunes of Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan. The towel move which is still used by fans everywhere made the song a hit.

Now, according to reports, the towel used by Salman in the film was sold at Rs 1.42 lakh during a charitable auction.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's bat from Ashutosh Gowariker's Oscar-nominated Lagaan had also been put up for auction. A TOI report revealed that the auctioned for a whopping Rs 1, 56, 000 for charitable causes.

On the other hand, Devdas was known for its lavish sets, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also mesmerised fans with the beautiful costumes worn by Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. It was Madhuri's green-and-golden heavily-embroidered lehenga that was auction after the film's release and was sold for Rs 3 crore.

Coming back to Salman Khan, the actor is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma. Khan will be joined by Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi for the filming in Russia and followed by another scheduled in Turkey.

Salman Khan has several films in the pipeline including, Antim: The Final Truth and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.