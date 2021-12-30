Salman Khan’s Veer Producer Vijay Galani Passes Away In London

Vijay Galani, who has produced Salman Khan's 2010 release Veer and 1992 film Sooryavanshi passed away on Wednesday night (December 29). He reportedly had been in London for the past few months undergoing blood cancer treatment at a hospital.

Vijay Gilani, reportedly travelled to London, several months ago for a bone marrow transplant, after being diagnosed in India. He had travelled abroad with his family, reportedly his son Pratik Galani had returned back a few days ago but will be flying out again soon.

Anil Sharma, who worked with Galani as a director in Veer spoke ABPNews and confirmed his passing. The director said that he had spoken to Vijay Galani two-and-a-half months ago. "The news of Vijay's death is very sad. He was a very good man and his relationship with me has always been good," he added.

Some of the other big releases Galani backed over the year include, 1998 release Achanak, followed by Ajnabee in 2001, which starred Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles.

Notably, his last project was The Power led by Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Zakir Hussain, Prateik Babbar, Sachin Khedekar and Jisshu Sengupta. This action entertainer was released on an OTT platform in January 2021.