Salman Khan Says Era Of Stars Will Never Go; 'We Will Not Leave It For Younger Generation To Take It Easily'

Since the 1990s, the three Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir have dominated the Hindi film industry along with Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Hrithik Roshan managed to enter that league with his debut film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. However slowly, these big names gave way for new faces but the latter have never been deemed as 'superstars'.

Further in the last few years with OTT platforms gaining momentum and the COVID-19 pandemic causing a major shift in content consumption, it is often debated whether the superstar culture is slowly withering away.

As per an ETimes report, in a recent interaction with the media for his upcoming film Antim, Salman Khan talked about era of superstardom in the age of OTT platforms and actors gaining popularity through it.

The superstar said, "We will go, somebody else will come up. I don't think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life and more. It's a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom."

He further added, "I have been hearing this also, 'ki star ka zamana khatam hogaya'. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain.' We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easily. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo.'

Speaking about Salman Khan, the actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana.