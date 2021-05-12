Salman Khan Says He Can't Walk Around In Front Of His Parents Like Chulbul Pandey; 'My Mom Would Slap Me'

In a career spanning over three decades, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has delivered many entertaining performances which continue to hold a special place in the hearts of the audience. However, the actor believes that he can't replicate the characteristics of these roles in real life as his parents might beat him up.

Recently while speaking with a leading entertainment portal, Salman spoke at length about essaying relatable roles in his career. The actor said that during his growing up years, he used to walk out of cinema halls, wanting to be like the hero that he would watch on the big screen.

However when it comes to the roles essayed by him in films, the actor said that he feels he can't take home all the characteristics of the recent ones citing the example of one of his most popular characters Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg.

A report in Bollywood Hungama quoted Salman as saying, "I still feel that when I see a film, I want to be like that person. I get very impressed by the goods and deeds that happen in the movies by the main leads. I get very impressed by that so I try to take that back home. Even the films that I do, apart from that action. For example, Dabangg is a character. I can't take that character back home. Radhe is a character, I can't take back that character. I can't walk around in front of my parents like Chulbul Pandey. My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me and my brothers and sisters would be embarrassed of me. So, I am at home as a son and as a brother."

In a similar way, the Bollywood star also doesn't take back home the romance either. Elaborating on it, Salman explained, "I don't take the flirting and the lovestory back home with the heroines, nor do I take all the action, beating up 50-60 people, chopper sequences. I don't have that in me. That's a self obsessed or egoistic person. I know what my capacity is, I know how much I can do and I know how much the stunt double can do. I don't take that back home but I take a bit of the goodness back."

Speaking about films, Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which will be streaming on ZEEPlex and DTH platforms on May 13, 2021.