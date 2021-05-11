Salman Khan Says Even With Katrina Kaif He Gets Uncomfortable During Romantic Scenes; Teases Akshay & Others

It's known to all that one will find anything but raunchy scenes in Salman Khan's films. Since he started working in Bollywood, he was sure to do films which can be easily watched by families and children. As Salman gears up for the release of his much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he spoke about his impeccable chemistry with the leading ladies in the film and guess what? While giving a humorous reply, Salman also took a funny jibe at Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

In a media interview during Radhe promotions, when Salman was asked about his fiery chemistry with his films' leading ladies, he said, "Me... it's me; it cannot be Shah Rukh Khan or Aamir Khan, it cannot be Akshay Kumar, it's me, mine!"

Speaking about being uncomfortable during romantic or kissing scenes, Salman said, "I'm all the time uncomfortable in romantic scenes on-screen. Even with Katrina (joking)."

When Salman was asked if the actresses are uncomfortable too, he replied, "Mere film ke andar aisa kuch hota nai hai jo uncomfortable kare (There is no such things in my films that would make actresses uncomfortable.)"

Salman also reacted to kissing duct tape rather than kissing Disha Patani in Radhe and said, "Disha Patani is the heartthrob of the nation, but I go ahead with duct tape. Strange man I am." On this, the reporter replied "Your fans were surprised," to which he cheekily replied, "So was I." Ahem! Ahem!

For the unversed, directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe will see a multi-format release and a worldwide theatrical release simultaneously on May 13.