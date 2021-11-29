Salman Khan Says He Got Scared When He Started Playing His Character In Antim; 'It Was Good Fun'

Salman Khan-Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth released in theatres last week. The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and slowly picking up business at the box office. Post Antim's release, the superstar spoke to a section of media wherein he shared his experience of playing a cop in this Mahesh Manjrekar directorial.

As per a report in ETimes, Salman was asked if he was nervous about playing a cop in Antim as his character in the film is different from the cop roles which he has essayed in the past.

To this, Salman responded by saying, "I knew in my head what I wanted to do with the character. I wanted to play it exactly how it was narrated to me. Mahesh also had the same thought. But when I started playing the character, I got scared, ki yaar main kucch kar nahi raha hoon (I'm not doinganything). But then I drew confidence from the fact that Aayush was playing his character in the way that I thought I should play mine. And if I would play my character that way too, then uska character marta tha (would get quashed). Both of us could not have played our characters the same way. Aayush plays a powerful man but he has got that anger in him."

He further continued, "My character in Antim sports a smile. Paani bhi fekega toh haske phekega (Even if he'd exercise his authority, he'd do it with a smile). So he knows his power. Even when he is having a conversation with the politicians, he will still have a smile on his face. That is the way I portrayed my character. It was good fun."

On being asked if he gave any inputs to his character in the film, Salman replied, "Mahesh and I, both had our inputs. I am playing an inspector and a Sardar in the movie. So I needed to be careful about my role. Be it any community or culture, I have to be careful about playing the respective role. You've got to respect the community and glorify them in the right manner. I've done that in all my films."

The superstar also revealed that he used to end up hurting himself with the kada that he wore in the film.

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim is the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.