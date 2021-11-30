Salman Khan: If Baahubali Can Do A Business Of Rs 500 Crores Then Why Not A Bollywood Movie?

Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his latest release Antim: The Final Truth. In his recent media interaction during the promotions of the film, the actor opened up about Antim and his fans' expectations from him.

When Salman was asked if he was confident to star in Antim, which is a remake of the 2018 Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern, he said, "If Baahubali can do a business of Rs 500 crores then why not a Bollywood movie? Today, audiences of the Hindi film industry are very welcoming."

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar who was also present at the same event, said, "I think content today is the king. I see a lot of films which have a Punjabi flavour. If the film is good, it fares well. I saw Meenakshi Sundareshwar, which has a South Indian angle. It worked quite well, too."

Salman also opened up about Antim receiving rave reviews from critics, as well as audience, and said that the film is doing much better because of the word of mouth that he is in the film.

"Earlier people thought I was there in the film for only 5-15 minutes. However, it is untrue. That rumour died down after people watched the movie. We will also be travelling to few states like Gujarat, Delhi, to promote the movie so the perception will change. Aayush will be promoting the movie in Mumbai. We have decided few days ago that he should promote it well in the city, but maybe he will join us for one or two cities. First, we will go then Aayush will go to these places. We will go to Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Indore, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru," said Salman.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim starred Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.