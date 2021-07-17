Salman Khan Sends Birthday Love To Katrina Kaif With A Sweet Post

Katrina Kaif turned 38 yesterday (July 16, 2021) and social media was flooded with birthday greetings for her. Several of her friends and colleagues from the film industry made her feel special with heartfelt posts. One amongst them is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

The Bharat actor took to his social media handle to pen a special birthday greeting for his friend and co-star of many films Katrina. The superstar shared a candid throwback picture with Katrina and wrote, "Wish u an amazing birthday Katrina ! Healthier wealthier wiser birthdays with lots of love n respect in your life. @katrinakaif."

Meanwhile, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma who shares a close bond with Katrina, also dropped a cute birthday wish for her on her Instagram story. She wrote, ""Happiest birthday Katrina Kaif. May you be blessed only with the best always. Love you."

Earlier, Katrina had shared a picture of herself taking a dip in the pool and expressed her gratitude to everyone for showering her with love and birthday wishes. The actress had taken to her Instagram page and written, "Birthday. thank u so much everyone for all the love always."

Speaking about films, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in many films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. The two stars will be seen sharing screen space once again in Tiger 3 which also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist.

Earlier in 2019, while speaking at Hindustan Times Mint Asia Leadership Summit in Singapore, Katrina had opened up on how Salman has 'unfailingly and intuitively' been there for her whenever she needed him.

She had said, "Salman has really had my back, and has been there for me as a friend and a support over the years, unfailingly and intuitively. There have been moments where I was going through a particularly rough time in my life; a struggle, and with no contact, all of a sudden, our paths would just cross, and he would be there."