Salman Khan Shares An Adorable Video Of Him Feeding Monkeys With His Niece Ayat Sharma

That Salman Khan's nephews and nieces are the apples of his eye is known to all. The superstar never leaves any opportunity to shower love on his nieces and nephews so it was no surprise when the actor shared an adorable video of himself feeding some monkeys along with his niece Ayat Sharma. Ayat is the toddler daughter of Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband and actor Aayush Sharma. The video shows Salman and Ayat feeding bananas to the monkeys.

Talking about the video, it first shows Salman Khan feeding the bananas to the monkeys in a loving manner. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actor then goes on to carry his niece Ayat on his lap and guides her to feed the monkeys. The little munchkin looks visibly pleased after feeding the monkeys and also stars clapping. Needless to say, the video of the uncle-niece bonding is a sheer delight to behold. Salman captioned the video stating, "Monkeyyyyy." Take a look at the post.

Meanwhile, talking about Ayat Sharma, she is the second child of Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma. The couple is already parents to a son Ahil Sharma. Interestingly, Ayat shares her birthday with her doting uncle Salman Khan and was born on December 27, 2019. On her first birthday last year, her father had shared a heartwarming post for her. The Loveyatri actor had stated, "Happy Birthday my Ayat. it's been 1 year since you've come into our lives. You've brought so much love and happiness into our lives. From the unconditional, "Papa" love to the judgemental looks, you have really helped me evolve into a better person and a more responsible father. May you always keep the sparkle in your eyes .. May you always spread the love with your beautiful smiles. May you always get what makes you happy. I'm blessed to have you in my life. It's true, One day you'll outgrow my arms but you'll never outgrow my heart." Ayat will soon be celebrating her second birthday the next month.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Aayush Sharma had spoken about his daughter sharing the same birthday as Salman Khan. He had said, "The due date was last week of December or the first week of January. When we told this to everyone, Bhai (Salman Khan) was excited and said 'give me a gift'. So, it was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai's birthday."