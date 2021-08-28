Salman Khan Shares A Lovely Picture With His Nephew Nirvan Khan In Russia Amidst Tiger 3 Shoot

Salman Khan took to his social media handle to share a beautiful picture with his nephew Nirvan Khan in Russia wherein he has been shooting for his much-awaited film Tiger 3. Earlier some pictures from the sets of the movie were leaked on social media that also featured Nirvan. Salman and Nirvan can be seen walking down the streets of Russia in the picture.

Salman Khan can be seen looking dapper in a grey printed tee that he has paired up with ripped jeans and a checkered jacket. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actor also paired up the look with a cap. While his nephew Nirvan Khan can be seen sporting a black tee and green baggy pants that he has paired up with a black jacket. The megastar captioned the picture stating, "Chacha Bhatija." Take a look at the picture.

Nirvan Khan is the son of Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan and Seema Khan. He had made an appearance in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show had given a glimpse of his close bond with his parents.

Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif To Head Off To Istanbul For Tiger 3's Shoot

Talking about Tiger 3, the latest development surrounding the movie reported that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be leaving for Istanbul for the film's shoot after they complete a 6-day schedule in Russia. A source close to the film revealed to Mid-Day that the megastar shot for intense action sequences, requiring him to don a heavy disguise and use many public means of transport. The source further added to the publication stating, "The chase scene sees him flaunting the long-haired look as he, along with Katrina, chase down one of the baddies around the streets of the city, including opposite St Isaac's Cathedral. It begins with the actors inside a tram, then a horse-drawn carriage, after which they hop onto a car, and finally reach the underground metro. Since each metro station is uniquely decorated with details about Russia's past, the makers wanted at least one scene to be set in a station."

Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Gets Leaked; Actor Spotted Shooting A Chase Sequence In Russia

The source further went on to say that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be shooting in Vienna after their Istanbul shoot. The source said, "After that, a schedule in Vienna is lined up. Producer Aditya Chopra doesn't want to spare any expense for the actioner."