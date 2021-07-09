Salman Khan, Sister Alvira Khan & 7 Others Summoned By Chandigarh Police In A Fraud Case Against Being Human

Salman Khan and Being Human have reportedly landed in legal trouble. The actor, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and 7 others associated with the charity have been summoned by Chandigarh police in an alleged fraud case.

According to reports, the case was filed after a local businessman filed a complaint of cheating. The plaintiff Arun Gupta has claimed that he had opened an exclusive store under the brand name Being Human Jewellery by investing Rs 2 to 3 crore. However, the promotion commitments were not fulfilled, and the promised goods were also not delivered to his store.

He revealed to ANI that two employees from Salman Khan's foundation approached him saying that the megastar will come for the opening of the showroom. He said, "Two Being Human employees asked me to open a franchise for Being Human. We agreed. They told us the cost of investment was Rs 2 crore. They pressurised us by saying Salman Khan will come for the opening of the showroom."

"They called us for a meet-and-greet with Salman Khan. I met him and he promised me. Now 1.5 years have passed and I have not received anything. Salman did not reply to my letters," he added.

Zee News reported that those who have been called for an inquiry will be asked to verify the complaint include Being Human Foundation CEO and officials of Style Quotient (licensee of Being Human Jewelry).

Meanwhile, Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal was quoted by ANI as saying, "They have been given till July 13 to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken."

The complaint had also revealed that the office, which was used for the collection of goods, was shut from February 2020. Gupta added that instead of Salman, his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma turned up for the inauguration. Gupta has now requested to file an FIR.