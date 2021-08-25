Salman Khan Snapped In Russia With Nephew Nirvaan; Fans Wish Him Luck For Tiger 3 Shoot

Salman Khan recently left the country for the filming of his upcoming action entertainer Tiger 3. The actor reportedly has already begun the schedule and was seen with his nephew Nirvaan on the streets of Russia. An unseen video of the duo is currently making rounds on social media platforms.

The video shows Salma Khan taking a walk around the city. He can be seen sporting a grey tee and denim with a matching beanie and sneakers. The actor was not wearing a mask around the set and was seen taking pictures with fans. Nirvaan who has also accompanied the actor to Russia looked uber-cool in a white tee and black hoodie.

In another video, while taking pictures with fans, in the background fans can be heard wishing him luck for the shooting schedule.

Katrina Kaif Shares Lovely Pictures Of Herself Amidst Shooting For Salman Khan's Tiger 3 In Russia

Talking about the film, the actor recently shared a picture of his chiselled physique on Instagram hinting at his look from Tiger 3.

Salman Khan will be reprising his role as R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. Meanwhile, Katrina will return to play the female lead and Emraan Hashmi is expected to play the role of a villain for the sequel.

Salman Khan's Look From Tiger 3 Gets Leaked; Actor Spotted Shooting A Chase Sequence In Russia

Tiger 3 is follow up to the series kickstarted in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan. The second film in the franchise, Tiger Zinda Hai had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Kat and Salman have been part of both films and won millions of hearts with their onscreen chemistry.