      Salman Khan Snubs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As He Celebrates 22 Years Of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

      Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic release Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam turns twenty two today (June 18, 2021), and guess what? Superstar Salman Khan made sure to mark its 22nd glorious year with an Instagram post. He shared a picture of himself from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, wherein he is seen listening to Bhansali. While Bhansali looks quite engrossed in a conversation with a third party who isn't visible in the picture, Salman is seen smiling at him.

      Salman captioned the post as, "Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko..... @ajaydevgn #SanjayLeelaBhansali @bhansaliproductions."

      While Salman's post is garnering love from his fans, it is also grabbing eyeballs because of intently snubbing the actress. Many netizens pointed out in Salman's post that he should have tagged Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in his post as well, as she was the leading actress of the film.

      Do we need to say why Salman didn't tag her? It's known to all that ever since Salman and Aishwarya parted ways, they never spoke to each other. Forget about speaking, they never even acknowledged each other's presence at any event. All they have done in the last two decades is turn a blind eye to each other.

      While Salman's snub didn't come as a surprise to us, some comments of netizens prove that they want Salman and Aishwarya to let bygones be bygones. However, we doubt if that is ever going to happen!

      Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also celebrated twenty two years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and wrote that he had never thought that the film will become such an iconic movie. Aishwarya, on the other hand, has not shared anything related to the film yet.

      Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 16:28 [IST]
