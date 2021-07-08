Salman Khan Starrer Tiger 3's Shoot To Begin Around July 23?

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is inevitably one of the most anticipated movies on the block. The movie will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The movie will have Katrina Kaif reprise her role as Zoya. Now the latest development surrounding the shooting schedule of the same may make fans excited.

According to a tweet by content analyst Satya Sanket, the shooting for Tiger 3 may begin from July 23, 2021. Along with Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi who essays the main antagonist in the same will be a part of this schedule. The tweet further stated that the makers of the action flick are constructing a set for the shoot in YRF studios.

The tweet furthermore stated that the makers are planning to commence the shooting in the fourth week of July. The team of Tiger 3 have been facing some issues with their vaccine clearances in many European countries. Due to this, the overseas shooting schedule of Tiger 3 and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan is entirely dependant on the clearances. Take a look at the tweet.

Earlier a news report in Pinkvilla had stated that Emraan Hashmi will be essaying the role of an ISI agent in this espionage thriller. The news report quoted a source that said, "Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a Pakistani agent, who is pitted against the RAW official, Tiger, played by Salman Khan. It's essentially Tiger vs Tiger, as the ISI describes Emraan as Pakistan's answer to Tiger aka. Avinash Singh Rathod. If you heard the late actor Girish Karnad, say, 'Yeh Kaam Sirf Ek Admi Kar Sakta Hai, Tiger' it's time to be introduced to the toughest and the only person who can play a nemesis to Tiger - ISI agent, Emraan Hashmi."

The report further stated that the Mumbai Saga actor's character is touted to be a street smart, badass, suave agent who gets into an ideological battle with Salman's Tiger. The source had further added, "It's going to be a cat and mouse race with Indian and Pakistani intelligence agencies battling it out. "You may hear a top Indian official calling the rogue agent, Tiger, back on mission by probably saying something on the lines of Tiger Ko Rokne Ke Liye... Tiger Ko Wapis Lao."