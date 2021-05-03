Did Salman Khan Take Sly Jibe At Disha Patani Over Her 2019 Comment On The Age Difference Between Them?

Salman Khan is one helping co-star until you irk him. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, wherein he is paired opposite Disha Patani. Recently, the trailer of the film was unveiled and netizens were quick to notice that Salman kissed Disha through a duct tape. Salman hasn't broken his 'no kissing' policy for any of his films, as he believes that many kids prefer to watch his films and he doesn't want to convey any wrong message to them via his films.

Coming back to Salman and Disha, in a new video of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's making, Salman is seen taking a sly jibe at his co-star over their age difference when he said that he and Disha look of same age.

Salman says in the video, "Kamaal ka kaam kiya unhone. Badi khoobsurat lagrai hain. Hum-umar lage hain hum dono. Nahi, woh meri umar ki nahi, main unki umar ka laga hu (She has done wonderful work in the movie. She looks very beautiful. We look to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers)."

For the unversed, in 2019, during the promotions of Bharat, Disha had voiced her concern about getting to work again with Salman owing to age difference. She had said, "I have a management and I have to discuss the roles with them. But, the fact that I loved this role so much that I had to do it. Plus I don't know if I ever get an opportunity of working with Salman sir again, so, I knew that I needed to do this.I mean there is an age gap which honestly in this film is managed because he's shown as a young Salman who is in his late 20s. So, it was easier for people to understand and accept the equation."

On this, Salman had said, "Why? What age difference she is saying? I'm doing a film with a 17-year-old now." Back then, he was referring to Alia Bhatt with whom he had signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah.

Coming back to Radhe, Salman also reacted to his kissing scene with Disha and admitted that he kissed her via duct tape.