Salman Khan Talks About Sooryavanshi's Box Office Success; Says 'I Am Impressed With The Critics This Time'

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi was the first big-ticket Bollywood film to release in cinema halls post pandemic. The cop film took everyone by surprise when it minted big figures on its opening day thus ending the dry spell at the box office after a dull period for almost a year and a half. Sooryavanshi has so far minted Rs 178.60 crore in three weeks.

As per a report in ETimes, Salman Khan in his recent interaction with the media talked about Sooryavanshi. The superstar said that he was taken aback by the sensitivity shown by film critics when it came to this Akshay Kumar-starrer, adding that there was a certain pathos, sensibility and graciousness which didn't drown the film.

The Radhe actor said, "I was impressed with the critics this time. I don't know how long it will last, but I felt that a certain pathos, sensibility and graciousness was there that didn't drown that film. The reviews said that everyone should go to the theatres. If people don't go to theatres and watch films, then what do we write about? We all depend on each other for our bread and butter."

For the unversed, Salman who is known to be quite vocal in expressing his thoughts, shares a love-hate equation with the critics. In fact, the actor had once mentioned that his validation of doing a good film comes solely from the box office collection but when critics praise his movies, he feels scared.

Coming back to his recent interaction, Salman was asked if he is making his own cop universe with films like Wanted, Dabangg and Radhe. To this, he replied, "I did think of that. I thought I was overdoing the cop roles, but I really liked the subject in Antim. I was debating whether I should do it or not, but it was stuck in my head. I was even told it was a 'chota role' (small role), but I disagreed. I then thought this is my film, I'm working on the script with Mahesh Manjrekar. All we did was take the plot, but it is a different screenplay and a different film altogether. It is a very lavishly mounted film. Pravin Tarde did a very good job with Mulshi Pattern, but he did it on a very small budget."

Antim has Salman Khan essaying the role of a cop which is pitted opposite Aayush Sharma's gangster character.