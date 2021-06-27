Salman Khan Teams Up With BMC To Spread Awareness About COVID-19 Vaccination

Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar has teamed up with BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) to spread awareness on the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Recently, BMC took to their official Twitter page and announced that Salman Khan has been roped in to spread awareness on vaccines and to put an end to misinformation.

"Be our 'partner' when it comes to quashing misinformation around vaccines - stop the chain of forwards.

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan, for spreading awareness on vaccines and urging people to get their #JabToBeatCorona as soon as possible.

#NaToCorona," wrote BMC on their Twitter post.

In the video, Salman Khan insists on the importance of getting vaccinated, to prevent a further spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. "Vaccine is the most effective weapon against the coronavirus," says the superstar in the video.

Salman Khan also requested the public to refrain from spreading misinformation about the vaccine, thus creating doubts in people's minds. "While the government is trying its best to ensure vaccination for all, some are spreading rumours and misinformation about the vaccine, which creates a doubt in people's mind," he added. "By getting vaccinated, you are not only protecting yourself, but also your family, society, and the country," the superstar concluded.

Coming to Salman Khan's acting career, the star was last seen in the recently released mass entertainer, Radhe The Most Wanted Bhai. Despite receiving mixed reviews from the audiences and critics, Radhe emerged as a massive commercial success and earned the OTT blockbuster status.