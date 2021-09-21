Salman Khan's Tere Naam Co-Star Bhumika Chawla Reveals The Reason Behind Her Absence In Bollywood

Bhumika Chawla made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's tragic romance Tere Naam in 2003. The actress had received rave reviews for her performance in that film. However unlike most leading ladies, Bhumika has been quite selective when it comes to her career in the Hindi film industry.

In a recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, the actress explained the reason behind her absence in Bollywood and shared that there were times when good scripts came to her but she was busy with another project. She went on to say that sometimes the scripts were really good but things didn't work out as expected and some didn't match with her sensibilities.

Bhumika told Pinkvilla, "It so happened that sometimes great scripts came and I was working on other projects, sometimes scripts came which I really liked but things finally didn't work out because of various reasons, and then some didn't quite match with my sensibilities. In such situations the gap in the industry increases and thus the fraternity thinks that you are not ready to work and it also becomes an out of sight out of mind kind of situation. But I have been working in the South Indian film industry."

The actress further said that she is open to good projects in Bollywood and was quoted as saying, "I would love to take them up and do a lot more work in the industry."

Meanwhile, Bhumika recently completed 25 years in Mumbai. Talking about her biggest takeaway from this city of dreams, the Run actress said, "The biggest take away when it comes to completing 25 years in Mumbai, the city of dreams, is that it's a city where you find your way, a city that showers you with love, helps you to dream, where people don't interfere in your business but will be there if you need them and are kind. If you work hard then Mumbai is a city that gives you a full seven course meal comprising dreams, fun, money, success, loneliness, happiness and fast-paced life. It is the city of lights".

With regards to Bollywood, Bhumika was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.