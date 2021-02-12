Salman Khan Thanks Fans For Their Love & Support After Getting Relief In Blackbuck Poaching Case

After the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed a petition filed by the Rajasthan government against Bollywood superstar Salman Khan which alleged that he had presented a false affidavit related to the Arms Act in the blackbuck poaching case, the actor took to his Instagram page to thank his fans for their love and concern.

The Radhe actor posted a dapper picture of himself in a black blazer, sporting a rugged look and wrote, "To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka. God bless n loveee u tooo..."

Meanwhile, fans were excited to see their favourite star at his stylish best. "Ohh handsome uhh rocked," wrote a netizen. An Instagram user wrote, "Salman sir looking 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 aap bohot achhe lag rahe ho 😍😍." Another comment read, "Seriously 55."

Coming back to the case, according to news reports, the actor was present in the hearing via video-conferencing. Judge Raghavendra Kachwal dismissed the plea saying, "The PIL has no strong grounds." An emotional Salman Khan then thanked him.

Salman's lawyer Hastimal Saraswat told IANS that had been the star proven guilty, a case under Section 193 of the Indian Penal Code would have been filed against him, which entails a provision of seven-year imprisonment.

Salman Khan was arrested for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1999. At that time, a case under Arms Act was registered against him and Salman was asked to submit his arms licence.

In 2003, the Bollywood superstar filed an affidavit saying that he had lost his license and had even filed an FIR in connection with this at Bandra police station. However, the investigation revealed that the actor had submitted it for renewal. Public prosecutor Bhavani Singh Bhati had then demanded that a case of misleading the court be filed against Salman.

However, on Thursday, the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed the pleas filed against Salman Khan.

