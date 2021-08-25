Salman Khan Is A Visual Delight In This Throwback Bike Commercial - WATCH VIDEO

A throwback bike commercial featuring megastar Salman Khan has been going viral on social media. An Instagram page called Rare Photo Club shared the video of the commercial that was shot in the year 1985. The commercial is nothing less than a visual delight for the fans of the superstar.

Talking about the same, Salman Khan can be seen in white formal attire, as he rides a swanky bike. The Maine Pyar Kiya actor looks dapper as ever, as he sings the jingle of the advertisement that states that he owns the best and the coolest bike. He can be seen trying to impress the actress in the commercial and nails the swanky and dashing persona.

The Instagram page captioned the post stating, "Hero Honda CD100 ad from 1985. featuring a young Salman Khan. The motorcycle was advertised as the most fuel-efficient motorcycle in India with the slogan "fill it shut it forget it". Take a look at the video.

Netizens also could not stop raving about the throwback commercial. One of the fans commented on the post stating, "Still a legend." Another user wrote, "Bhai always so handsome." A fan also commented saying, "Still most good looking well-dressed actor in the world."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for the film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif in Russia. The two were spotted leaving for the destination by the paparazzi at the airport. Not only this but the Ek Tha Tiger actor's look from Tiger 3 was also leaked and in no time went viral on social media.

Reportedly Salman Khan was shooting for a car chase sequence. In the pictures, the Jai Ho actor is seen sporting a long brown beard and is looking almost unrecognisable. Since his role is that of a RAW agent in the film, this could be one of his disguises for a scene in Tiger 3. Later, Salman was also spotted clicking pictures with his fans on the sets. Take a look at the pictures.

Talking about Tiger 3, it will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The movie will also star actor Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. It was earlier reported that actor Ranvir Shorey had also joined the star cast of the movie.