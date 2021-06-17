Salman Khan To Collaborate With Rajkumar Gupta For An Action Thriller Based On True Events?

While Salman Khan has several films in the pipeline, the actor reportedly is in talks with acclaimed director Rajkumar Gupta for an action thriller. The story is set to be written by Rajkumar Gupta himself based on an incredible true event from the pages of Indian history.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Salman already loved the world created by Gupta. "Rajkumar Gupta has been in conversations with Salman and his team for a while now and things seem to have finally fallen in place. Salman has loved the world that Gupta has created and is very eager to explore it soon. The two are in advanced talks for this project, in fact, if everything goes as planned, the director will jump into the pre-production stage within the next 2 months," added the source.

The report also revealed that Gupta had been working on the script in the lockdown and had multiple meetings with Salman. Calling it the filmmaker's pet project, he added that the film is a "thriller with bits of action in the narrative that stems from the screenplay."

Talking about the film, the insider told the portal, "The story, centered around the protagonist, demands the presence of a superstar with a certain amount of aura, and there's no one better than Salman to pull off this flamboyant character. It marries content with action, drama and most importantly, thrills."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is set to resume shooting for Tiger 3, following which he will be shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali directed by Farhad Samji. The film's tentative title has been revealed as Bhaijaan.

According to reports, Salman is also in the midst of finalising the Hindi version of Thalapathy Vijay's recent release, Master. The actor is currently waiting on the reworked script before finalising the paperwork. The insider revealed that if Salman decides to move forward with Master remake, it will be after Gupta's action-thriller.

"Salman is still waiting for the creative team of Master to come up with a story draft for Hindi sensibilities. While he has loved the character of JD, he has asked the makers to draft a completely fresh screenplay, as he isn't too keen on doing an outright remake at the moment. The rewriting process will take time and he will take a call based on how the final script shapes up," the source concluded.