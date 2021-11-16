Salman Khan To Give Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding A Miss For THIS Reason?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding in the month of December is taking the Bollywood industry by storm. Right from their venue to the bridal attires, more and more updates are coming along for the speculated couple's special day. The latest reports also gave a glimpse of the guest list. However, superstar Salman Khan who also happens to be one of the closest friends of Katrina will reportedly be giving the occasion a miss.

There were many reports doing the rounds that the reason behind Salman Khan giving Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding a miss was because of the presence of director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. Kabir and Mini reportedly hosted the Roka ceremony of Vicky and Katrina so inevitably they will be present on their special day. However, speculations suggest that this may result in Salman giving the event a miss since the megastar had a fallout with Kabir after working on their movie Tubelight together.

However, a news report in BollywoodLife says otherwise. According to the news portal, the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor will not be able to attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding because of his professional commitments. The portal reported stating, "Salman was to shoot for an important portion of Tiger 3-Pathan but had to pause the shoot due to Shah Rukh Khan's personal turmoil. Now, they are touted to begin this shoot in December, before SRK heads out of the country for the next schedule of his film with Atlee. Therefore, the dates may clash with Katrina's wedding and Salman may be unable to grace it."

The report further mentioned that even though Salman Khan will not be able to attend the occasion, his family members will be present on Katrina Kaif's special day. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress shares an extremely close bond with Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma who will be reportedly gracing the event. Apart from this, Salman's other sister Alvira Agnihotri and his mother Salma Khan who also share a close bond with Katrina will also be present at the occasion. Apart from them, the guest list includes Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and many more big names from the industry.