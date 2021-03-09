Salman Khan To Have A Grand Entry In Pathan, To Help SRK’s Character Fight The Baddies

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan is inevitably one of the most awaited films amongst the fans. However, what has doubled the excitement around the same is that Salman Khan as his iconic character, 'Tiger' will be having an extended cameo in the same. Now the latest developments surrounding the megastar's entry in Pathan will further raise the anticipation level surrounding the film.

Salman Khan is touted to have a heroic entry in Pathan as his character comes to the rescue of Shah Rukh's character in the power-packed climax sequence. A source close to the film revealed to Bollywood Hungama that the theatre will explode like never before when Salman enters the scene. The source also called the scene the main highlight of the film. It revealed, "Salman Khan's Tiger is an iconic character, and Aditya Chopra is putting it to the best use in Pathan. Be assured, the theatre will explode like never before when Salman enters the scene. Adi and his director, Siddharth Anand have planned a reunion of Shah Rukh Salman and Salman like no one else. Though they have shot in Yash Raj Studios, the scene is set in Russia. It's all shot against the backdrop of a green screen, with the setup of train, cars, bikes, aeroplane and helicopter. The scene is the highlight of Pathan."

Also Read: Salman Khan Kickstarts Shoot Of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan; See Picture

The source revealed that Salman Khan will be entering at a key juncture in Pathan. The Dabangg actor's role duration will be around 20 minutes in the film and will be consisting of a lot of action sequences. The source said, "The Salman scene is different and appears at a key juncture. His role length is around 20 minute, with plenty of action. If one thought, they have seen the best action scene of Hindi cinema with Salman and SRK; they need to wait for the climax, as it would blow away their mind. Shah Rukh Khan is back in action, finally, and be assured, it will be among the biggest grosser of 2022."

Also Read: Pathan: Deepika Padukone To Shake A Leg With Shah Rukh Khan For A Special Dance Number?

Talking about the film, it will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will be bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. The movie will also be starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is slated to release in the year 2022.