Salman Khan To Help Hollywood Beauty Samantha Lockwood To Establish A Career In Bollywood?

Superstar Salman Khan who celebrates his birthday today (December 27) is known to be the mentor and the guiding anchor of several budding actors and actresses in Bollywood. The actor has especially seen to be helping actresses who dream of making it big after coming from overseas namely Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur and Jacqueline Fernandez. It seems now that the superstar will be coming to the aid of Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood who is speculated to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Talking about the same, Samantha Lockwood has been in the city over the past week. She was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office and was also seen outside Excel Entertainment's office. This has led to strong rumours of the actress looking forward to making her debut in the Hindi film industry. Apart from this, Samantha was also seen posing with ace designer Manish Malhotra and also sporting his attires. She also took to her social media handle to share pictures with actor Hrithik Roshan. Now, the speculations of Salman helping the actress with her Bollywood career has gone viral after she was spotted visiting his Panvel farmhouse to join in his birthday celebrations.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Samantha Lockwood was also part of a high-profile wedding that saw many big celebs from Bollywood namely Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor and others. The news report further added that Salman and Samantha posed for a picture that went viral on social media. This has further fuelled the news of the speculations of the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor turning mentor for Lockwood.

Talking about Samantha Lockwood, the actress has been seen in Hollywood movies like Shoot The Hero, Return Of The Outlaws, Kiddo, A Perfect Date and many more. She also visited the Siddhivinayak Temple recently and shared some pictures from the same on her social media account. The actress captioned the same stating, "First we pray then we eat the temple sweets. Lovely visit to #siddhivinayak." Apart from this, the actress is also a jewellery designer and has her own brand called Fluerings Vase Jewelry. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan has been shooting for the movie Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif.