Pathan: Salman Khan To Join Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Atop Burj Khalifa For An Action Sequence

It is not a hidden fact that the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film will also be one of the first Bollywood movies to have an extravagant action sequence shot atop the Burj Khalifa. The lavish climax action sequence will also have John Abraham who presumably plays the antagonist in the film. Now, the latest development surrounding the film states that Salman Khan will be joining SRK, Deepika and John in his cameo appearance for the action sequence in Burj Khalifa. The actor will reprise his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger from Tiger Zinda Hai for the same.

A source close to the film revealed to Bollywood Hungama that Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will be a part of the high octane Burj Khalifa sequence towards the climax, and that's when Salman Khan will be joining the agent gang of SRK and Deepika as RAW agent Tiger in the film to take on John's character. Apart from this, Salman is expected to have some other scenes in the film. The source further added that the extended cameo of the Dabangg actor in Pathan is expected to be as long as 20 to 25 minutes. He will begin shooting for the same from this month over a span of 15 days before starting the filming of the third instalment of his Tiger franchise. Salman had also confirmed his cameo appearance in Pathan during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of his reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

The source went on to say that Shah Rukh Khan has been shooting an action sequence extensively at the YRF studios for 3 days for Pathan. The film will also mark SRK's return to the big screen after his 2018 film, Zero which explains the excitement and anticipation surrounding Pathan. The film is slated to have a Diwali release and the makers are expected to announce the same in the month of March. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

Also Read: Salman Khan & Govinda Reunite; Recreate 'Partner' Hook Step

Also Read: Salman Khan Apologises After 'Mistakenly' Submitting Fake Affidavit In Poaching Case