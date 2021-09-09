Salman Khan To Miss Family's Annual Ganpati Celebrations Due To Tiger 3 Shoot: Report

Superstar Salman Khan always takes out time from his busy schedule to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great pomp and zeal. Every year, the actor and his family welcome the Elephant God at Salman's sister Arpita Khan's residence for a day and a half.

However this year, it looks like the Bharat actor will have to give his family's annual Ganpathi celebration a miss owing to the shooting of his upcoming film Tiger 3. Salman is on an international schedule for this espionage thriller which involves several locations icluding Russia, Turkey and Austria. Reportedly, he cannot break the bio-bubble he is shooting in, for Tiger 3.

Tiger 3: Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif Meet Turkish Tourism Minister Post Shoot; See Pictures

A report in ETimes quoted a source as saying, "Salim saab and family will have Lord Ganesha blessing their home for one-and-half days, like every year. But no, it's just not possible for Salman to be a part of those proceedings. He cannot break the bio-bubble he's shooting in, for Yash Raj's Tiger.

Salman Khan Is A Visual Delight In This Throwback Bike Commercial - WATCH VIDEO

Talking about Tiger 3, the film also has Katrina Kaif reprising her role of an ISI agent and Salman's love interest. One hears that the makers have roped in Emraan Hashmi to lock horns with Salman. However, the Mumbai Saga actor has refrained from confirming it so far.

Meanwhile recently while shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey, Salman and his co-star Katrina met the Turkism tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. Ersoy later took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from their meeting.