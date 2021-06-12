Salman Khan To Star In Hindi Remake Of The Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Master?

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master was one of the biggest blockbusters of this year. Now one hears that the Tamil movie which was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set for a Hindi remake. Not only this but the remake might also star megastar Salman Khan in the titular role.

Speculations are rife that Salman may announce the project soon. According to a news report in Mid-Day, the Hindi remake of Master will be bankrolled by Murad Khetani and Endemol Shine India along with Seven Screen Studios. The report further stated that the Tiger Zinda Hai actor watched the Tamil movie before the lockdown and had agreed to start shooting for the remake but the onset of the COVID-19 second wave acted as a major obstacle.

A source close to the development revealed to the publication stating, "Now, the producers will meet him again to discuss the minor tweaks in the script, the possible dates for the shoot and the director." The makers of the Master Hindi remake are also on the hunt for an A-list actor who can step into Vijay Sethupathi's shoes to essay the main antagonist. The source added, "By the month-end, the Khandaan will head to Goa for a vacation. If all goes well, after returning from the holiday, he will announce his new releases. Meanwhile, the producers of the Master remake are scouting for an A-list star who can reprise Vijay Sethupathi's role and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Salman."

Talking about the movie Master, it also starred Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and others in the pivotal role. The movie revolved around a professor JD played by Thalapathy Vijay who strives to free teenage boys from the shackles of a drug cartel, only to lock horns with the head of the cartel and a dreaded gangster, Bhavani played by Vijay Sethupathi. The soundtracks of the movie had also gone on to become chartbusters.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will also be seen in the movie Antim: The Final Truth alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. The superstar also has the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. He is also gearing up for Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.