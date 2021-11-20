Salman Khan To Collaborate With Baahubali Director SS Rajamouli For An Ambitious Project?

The latest buzz in the grapevine will be nothing less than a treat for all the fans of superstar Salman Khan and ace director SS Rajamouli as there are reports that the two may collaborate for an ambitious project. One can only expect a magnum opus to be churned out with the coming together of Salman and Rajamouli. There have been some recent developments that have hinted towards the same.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, SS Rajamouli has had a meeting with Salman Khan. The director has reportedly dropped in at Film City wherein the Hum Apke Hai Kon actor had been shooting. The news report further mentioned that the pictures of the Chhatrapathi director dropping by to meet the megastar also went viral on social media recently. This may hint towards a huge collaboration between the two. However, a news report in Mirchi9.com also stated that the director may have arrived to meet Salman to discuss a promotional strategy of his latest movie RRR on the latter's popular reality show Bigg Boss 15.

Talking about SS Rajamouli, the director is gearing up for the release of RRR that is touted to be one of the most awaited projects of next year. The movie is all set to be released on January 7, 2022. The project features a star-studded cast comprising of Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and many more. The promos and the songs of the movie have received a stupendous response till now.

Salman Khan on the other hand is gearing up for his upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth. The movie has the superstar star alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma. The movie is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and will also mark the Bollywood debut of actress Mahima Makwana. It is a Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. Apart from this, the megastar is all set to entice his fans with Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The movie will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and will be produced by Yash Raj Films. Salman will also have a blockbuster cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan.