Exclusive: Salman Khan Transfers Rs 1,500 Each To Accounts Of 25,000 Cine Workers Amid Pandemic

It's not the first time when superstar Salman Khan is in the limelight owing to his philanthropic work. Ever since he made his Bollywood debut, he has always helped the needy in one way or another. Now, we hear that the Dabangg actor has fulfilled his promise to help cine workers of Bollywood.

Salman Khan Seeks Contempt Action Against Kamaal Khan For Defamation

The actor has transferred Rs 1500 each to the accounts of 25,000 cine workers amid the ongoing pandemic. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari said in a statement, "Salman Khan is one of the large-hearted actors of Bollywood who has continued to help us whenever we need any support. He had helped our members in the first lockdown too, we are grateful to him. He has told us that he will continue to help our workers in the future too."

This gesture of Salman is indeed heartwarming and it's indeed refreshing to see many B-town stars stepping up to help the cine workers of Bollywood, as they're the ones who are mostly affected by the shutdown of film shoots.

Plot Of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Revealed [Inside Scoop]

Not so long ago, the Race 3 actor had distributed food packets to frontline workers through his philanthropic initiative. Even last year, Salman made sure to help the daily wage workers of the Hindi Film Industry and had transferred funds to their accounts. He had made a payment of Rs 3,000 each towards the daily wage workers' accounts.

With respect to work, Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. He will next be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2 and Tiger 3.