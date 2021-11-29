Salman Khan Urges Fans Not To Bathe Antim Posters In Milk; Says 'Give It To Poor Kids'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently took to his social media handle to make an appeal to his fans who have been going overboard with their celebrations for Antim: The Final Truth finally making its way in the theatres.

The actor posted a video of his fans bathing the film's posters in milk and requested them not to do so. He further urged them to give milk to poor kids who don't have access to it.

Salman captioned the video as, "Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta (Many people don't even get water and here you are wasting milk. If you want to give milk then I request all my fans to give milk to poor kids who don't get to drink milk)."

Have a look.

Prior to this, Salman Khan had advised his fans against bursting fire crackers in movie theatres. He had posted a video and captioned it as, "Request all my fans not to take fire crackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow fire crackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank you."

Earlier in an interview, Salman's Antim co-star and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma had revealed that he was apprehensive about the superstar being a part of this film as he was afraid that it would ignite the nepotism debate. However, Salman was adamant about being a part of this cop film.