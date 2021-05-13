Salman Khan Urges His Fans To Not Watch Radhe Through Piracy, Says 'No Piracy In Entertainment'

Salman Khan's much-awaited mass-entertainer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has finally released today. While reviews of the movie have been pouring in from some fans, Salman took to his social media handle to share an important message related to the film. The megastar urged all his fans to not watch the movie through piracy.

Talking about the same, Salman shared a video on his social media handle wherein he can be seen telling that it takes a lot of hard work to make a movie. He added that it breaks the heart of those who are involved in making the movie when people watch the same through pirated means. The Ek Tha Tiger actor then asks for a commitment from his fans that they will enjoy Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on the right platforms that are in the theatres or in the OTT platform. He ends the video by stating, "No Piracy In Entertainment." Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

This video shared by Salman might have been in reference to some notorious sites leaking the entire movie recently. Unfortunately, the full movie has been uploaded for a free download and that too at a high definition. It will be interesting to witness if the viewers will choose to go to theatres to watch Radhe or watch it on its rightful OTT platform that is ZEE5.

Also Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD

Meanwhile, some fans have also been sharing their reviews for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Needless to say, they have been praising Salman's performance as well as the action sequences in the same. Some fans are also all praises for Randeep Hooda as the main antagonist in the movie. Take a look at some of the tweets.

#Radhe - A PERFECT MASALA ENTERTAINER.



Radhe is an out and out masala entertainer with huge scale, action scenes. #SalmanKhan has played the role of Radhe with perfection. Randeep Hooda is terrific as Rana. A perfect masala entertainer for Eid. Missing the theartical experience. pic.twitter.com/MPlc8k7WaF — 🌠MASS🌠 #RADHE (@Freak4Salman) May 13, 2021

#Radhe having the best second half for a @BeingSalmanKhan film since tzh. don't know how @PDdancing had pulled off this

This is just🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Avinash Singh Rathore (@being__shiva__) May 13, 2021

#Radhe would have exploded in single screens...@RandeepHooda as antagonist is taking the film into a lethal zone..his fight with @BeingSalmanKhan (first) is terrific... — Vishek Chauhan (@VishekC) May 13, 2021

Also Read: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Twitter Review (In Case You Are Not Salman Khan's Die Hard Fan)

The makers of the movie that is ZEE5 and Salman Khan Films (SKF) have also vowed to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the nation, including the donation of essential medical equipment ranging from oxygen cylinders, concentrators and ventilators, from the revenue earned by Radhe. The film has been helmed by Prabhudeva. It also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Gautam Gulati and others in pivotal roles.