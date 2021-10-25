Salman Khan Urges Fans To Watch Sooryavanshi, Satyameva Jayate 2 And Bunty Aur Babli 2 In Theatres

Earlier today, superstar Salman Khan graced the trailer launch of his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth and spoke to media about its theatrical release and said that nothing can replace the joy of watching a movie on the big screen. At the same event, Salman also urged his fans to watch others upcoming films in theatres as well like Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, etc.

"Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 aur humare sath jo film release ho rahi hai Satyameva Jayate 2 wo bhi theatre mein dekhna," said Salman Khan at the trailer launch of the film.

Satyameva Jayate 2 Trailer: John Abraham Takes On Three Roles, This Time Its Satya Vs Jay

Antim is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. The action drama is billed as a gripping tale of two powerful men with polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster, played by Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, respectively.

When asked about the change in the viewing pattern of the audience amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Salman said people have slowly started coming back to theatres.

Salman Khan-Starrer Antim: The Final Truth's Trailer Is Out

"To watch movies on laptop, iPad or on a small phone, there is not much joy... as compared to watching it with everyone on the big screen in a theatre. If you think small phones are an alternative to cinema halls, then it is not true," said the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor.

Ever since Antim's trailer got released on YouTube, social media is buzzing with tweets on the same. Salman's fans who have been waiting desperately to watch the actor on the big screen, are going crazy after watching the trailer.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also casts Mahima Makwana in key role. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 26, 2021.