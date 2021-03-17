    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      From The Beginning Salman Khan Was Clear To Release Radhe In Theatres, Says Arjun Kanungo

      By
      |

      Recently, superstar Salman Khan made it official that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release in theatres on May 13 and wrote on Instagram, "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine......." Needless to say, fans went berserk after his announcement and are waiting for the release of the film with bated breath.

      Speaking about Radhe's release in theatres, Salman's co-star Arjun Kanungo who's making his debut with this film, said that the superstar was clear from the beginning that the film will release only in theatres and not on any OTT platform like other films.

      "From the beginning, Salman bhai said that he will only release the film in the theatres. He was very clear about that in his mind. We trusted his vision as we knew he would do what he envisioned. When he says something, he always comes through with it," said Kanungo.

      from-the-beginning-salman-khan-was-clear-to-release-radhe-in-theatres-says-arjun-kanungo

      Earlier, Radhe was slated to hit the theatres in 2020, but owing to the ongoing pandemic, the film's release got pushed to 2021.

      On this, Arjun said, "I am waiting for the release for the last one and a half year. We shot it in November of 2019, and I almost finished my schedule in March 2020. We restarted shooting in November 2020. I had to wait for a long time to see it happening."

      When asked about when the trailer of Radhe will be released, Arjun said that the makers are planning to start rolling out information soon.

      ALSO READ: Arjun Kanungo On Being Roped In For Radhe: Salman Khan Called Me And Wanted Me To Act

      In the same interview, the 'Aaya Na Tu' singer admitted that he owes his acting career to Salman Khan, because it was him who insisted him to try his hand at films.

      Coming back to Radhe, directed by Prabhu Deva, the film also casts Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

      ALSO READ: Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham's Double Role Revealed In New Poster; Film To Clash With Radhe On Eid 2021

      Read more about: salman khan radhe arjun kanungo
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 19:05 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X