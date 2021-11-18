Salman Khan Was Concerned About Aayush Sharma's Entry Scene In Antim Which Has A Connection To Govinda

Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming directorial Antim: The Final Truth is all set to hit the theatres on November 26, 2021. The film marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma on the silver screen and their fans are quite excited to see the duo together. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Mahesh opened up about Antim and the characters of Salman and Aayush in the film.

Mahesh told Times Of India that the story of Antim revolves around a young gangster and a cop who is against the gangsters and wants to wipe them out of the scene. The officer wants law and order to prevail, but there are powers that try to stop him. The film builds on the clash between Salman and Aayush, two ideologically opposite individuals.

Aayush Sharma Says He Doesn't Want To Let Salman Down; 'I Feel Like I Am Representing His Name'

Antim is the Hindi remake of Mulshi Pattern. In the same interview, Manjrekar also revealed how Antim will be little different from the original movie.

"The cop's role in the original movie was not all that long. However, when I thought about the clash in the new version, I felt that the cop's role needed to be longer. The approach to the narrative was also going to be realistic because I don't make fantasies. I spoke to Salman and he agreed on a few of the pointers that I suggested. One of them was that I wanted the action to be raw and real, which meant no one would hang from cables, no flying in the air kind of action and nothing unreal. It had to be more of hand-to-hand, regular action. The characters look like they belong to Maharashtra," said Manjrekar.

Aayush Sharma Didn't Want Salman Khan To Do Antim; Had Asked Arpita To Convince Superstar To Step Down

He further added, "Aayush's introduction scene is a high-power scene in which he is wearing a ganji in Govinda style. Salman was a bit concerned about it, but he agreed when I told him why it was necessary to have him look that way."

On a related note, Antim also marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mahima Makwana.