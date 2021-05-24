Samantha Akkineni On Not Signing Bollywood Films: The Talent Here Is Amazing, I Am Scared

In a career spanning over a decade, Samantha Akkineni has established herself as a popular name in the Tamil and the Telugu film industry, and is a recipient of several awards. Unlike other leading ladies from the south like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shruti Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and others, Samantha has stayed away from Bollywood so far.

The actress had starred in a cameo in Prateik Babbar-Amy Jackson's Ekk Deewana Thha in 2012 which is her only Bollywood project till date. The Gautam Menon directorial was a remake of Samantha's debut film Ye Maaya Chesave.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the A Aa actress opened up about why she isn't signing Bollywood films. Samantha is all set to make her digital debut with Raj & DK's Hindi web series The Family Man 2 co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi.

ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni Has A Special Message For Haters, Calls Them An 'Inspiration'!

Speaking about why it took her so long to sign a Hindi project, Samantha said, "Because maybe I am scared? (laughs) The talent here is amazing. I am scared."

In the same interview, the Theri actress also expressed her desire to work with Ranbir Kapoor. On being asked to name an actor she would like to be paired opposite if she was do a romantic Bollywood movie, Samantha chose the Sanju actor.

Samantha Akkineni will be seen essaying the role of the main antagonist in Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2. Recently, when the makers dropped the trailer of the web series, fans couldn't stop gushing over Samantha's never-seen-before avatar.

ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni's Whopping Remuneration For Sam Jam Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Even Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was all praise for Samantha. She had shared a screenshot from the trailer and captioned the post, "This girl has my heart." On the other hand, Samantha's actor-husband Naga Chaitanya had appreciated her performance in the trailer and tweeted, "Love it !! 10/10."

While Samantha is 'scared' to sign a Bollywood film, rumours are rife that her husband Naga Chaitanya is all set to make his Hindi film debut with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.