Sameera Reddy Gives A Shoutout To All Parents Battling To Keep Their Kids Safe Amid The Pandemic; 'I Feel You'

Sameera Reddy who recently battled COVID-19, took to her social media to pen a heartfelt note to all parents who are battling to keep their kids safe amid the second wave of the pandemic. The actress is a mother to two kids, son Hans Varde and daughter Nyra.

The Musafir actress shared a throwback picture from her first pregnancy in which she is seen sharing a candid moment with her hubby Akshai. Sameera wrote, "The day before we first became parents ❤️🌟 May 2015 I knew we'd see some tough times as parents but never expected something like a pandemic. This a shoutout to all parents battling to keep their kids safe. I feel you, I feel your stress and I also feel your strength."

Chronicling her experience of battling COVID-19, she continued, "It was only Akshai's and my teamwork that got us through these last few weeks of trying to take care of the kids and ourselves in our home quarantine . We had moments of anxiety, frustration, weakness, fear, hope and love. As a couple just when we thought couldn't get any more tested we were 🙌🏻 and we found a balance and a strength we never knew existed."

She further added, "For single parents or partners who couldn't be together in these tough times we cannot imagine what it must be like. To all pregnant mamas stay strong and positive 🙏🏼Sending you all our prayers and love ❤️ we will get through this #staystrong #staysafe #family #teamwork @mr.vardenchi."

A few days ago, Sameera had taken to social media to share with her fans that she and her family including husband Akshai and her two kids have recovered from COVID-19.

The actress had posted on her Instagram handle, "Covid Negative. I am in complete grace and so thankful that our family is safe. And my heart goes out to everyone going through these tough times. I feel that in the last 2 months committing to #fitnessfriday with you all has really helped me get past this tough time because my stamina and focus was such a big help. I had to keep calm with the kids going through Covid and then having me and Akshai pass it physically was challenging."

Revealing that she is still feeling weak post recovery but is focusing on getting her strength back, she had continued in the same post, "I'm still left with weakness and I'm very focused on getting my strength back. I've started daily walks and light yoga with nutritious meals. I would like to request everyone to really take time to do some spot jogging / breathing / stretching / any movement. Even simple walking in the house to help with increasing stamina. It is very easy to get sucked in with only negative news around you but I would really say invest in yourself. Eat healthy. Sleep well. Take your vitamins. Do yoga and keep a routine on to stay balanced. Because you need to be strong right now. For yourself and for those around you."

"Let's make this commitment to ourselves. It is the need of the hour. Stay safe and thank you for all the love and wishes you sent me these past few weeks. I am so grateful," she had added.

Besides Sameera Reddy, R Madhavan who too recently recovered from COVID-19, urged his fans to spare a thought for young kids at home with COVID-19 crisis.

The 3 Idiots actor tweeted, "In all this chaos, uncertainty, and stress please spare a thought for the young kids at home. Their world has become frightening and they have are beingmostly neglected. Explain to them what is happening and make sure that they feel comforted and secure what we fight this battle."

In the last few months, many Bollywood and television stars have battled COVID-19.