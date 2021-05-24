Sameera Reddy On Her Battle With Depression: I Still Don't Know How I Spent So Much Time Feeling Dejected

Sameera Reddy made her Bollywood debut with Sohail Khan-starrer Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002. But, it was Sanjay Gupta's Musafir who brought her into limelight. The 'Saki Saki' girl known for her glamorous roles, went on to star in movies like Taxi No 9211, Race, Aakrosh, Tezz among others. She also dabbled with films down the south.

However, post marriage to Akshai Varde, the actress stepped away from the film industry. In 2019, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Sameera said that the film industry shunned her after she stepped away from showbiz, but she didn't blame anyone for it, because 'our industry is such'.

In another interview, the actress also talked about her struggle with body confidence after the birth of her first child, son Harris. Speaking about her disappearance from films, Sameera had shared, "I disappeared because I didn't have the strength to be judged by the world after all the years of being glam and fit on screen. But the beautiful part is that you can only hit your lowest low to know you can absolutely climb out of that hole. It's a fight. A hard one."

Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Plan actress opened up about how she overcame depression.

Sameera said, "The reason I have this crazy amount of energy to make content and to just be there and speak my mind and be confident is that my god I have hit the lowest of loads. I cannot even begin to explain you. Any woman out there listening who is feeling low man trust me I was right there with you. I just questioned myself that a girl who has done such successful films, who has made so much money, who has created such a name felt so small and so crapped and felt like nobody. I still don't know how I spent so much time just feeling so dejected."

Talking about how people judged her, she added, "And that only comes from the fact that you are not dealing with what really going on internally with yourself. Funny things people throw at you. Like one said, oh you are such a beautiful actress then another said but she is not an actress anymore. It makes you question that all those amazing films I did just because I am taking a break now does it mean that I am not an actress."

These days, Sameera Reddy is ruling social media with her heartfelt posts in which she gives fans a sneak-peek into how she is spending quality time with her family. The actress and her husband recently battled COVID-19.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM