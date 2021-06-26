Sameera Reddy On Her Weight Loss Journey: I Feel Inspired When I See Real Bodies & Real Pictures

Sameera Reddy is one of the actresses who has always been vocal about advocating body positivity with her inspiring posts on social media. From talking about body-shaming, post-partum blues to not shying away from flaunting her bare skin without any makeup, the Musafir actress has done it all to motivate her fans to embrace their true selves.

Recently, Sameera opened up on how she has been able to knock off some pounds by making some healthy changes in her diet and lifestyle. The actress also shared two pictures of herself to explain how photos can be misleading when it comes to weight loss journeys.

In one of the pictures, Sameera is seen with a belly and flab while the other click shows her looking slimmer.

The Race actress captioned the collage as, "Photos can be so misleading. On this #fitnessfriday I want to remind myself that what you see is not really what exists. Yes, I workout and I'm seeing results but I do have a belly and flab which will go in a few months. I feel inspired when I see real bodies and real pictures. That is my #fitnessmotivation and it drives me to work harder, update, I've had a good week."

She also shared weight loss recipe with her fans and continued, "I've down an inch all over and that is because of the intermittent fasting and sugar control with dedicated yoga and badminton 4 times a week. I'm hoping to keep this up. I think I will make my Diwali Goal. how's it going for you ? #letsdothis. #socialmedia vs #reality."

In her earlier post, the mother-of-two had revealed that she had a "significant drop in weight" due to intermittent fasting and yoga.

Meanwhile, last year, Sameera had shared a video in which she had opened up on her struggle with body-shaming and said, "I went to the industry where I was compared to everybody. I tried to lighten my skin, I used to do crazy things like [use] coloured lenses because I wanted that fair, light-eyed look. I used pads on every part of my body which I felt was not keeping up with the norms. I did everything that made me feel more crap about myself. That's why today, I work harder to fight against any kind of shaming."