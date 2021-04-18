Sameera Reddy Tests Positive For COVID-19; Reveals That She Is In Home Quarantine

Sameera Reddy, the popular Bollywood actress, and social media influencer revealed that she and her family members have tested positive for COVID-19. The actress, who is popularly known as " Messy Mamma" revealed the news with an Instagram story. Sameera Reddy confirmed that they are doing fine and are in home quarantine.

"I tested Covid positive yesterday. We are safe and taking necessary precautions. Sassy Saasu by the grace of God has been living separately and is safe. We will be home quarantine and will continue to be our positive upbeat selves. I know I have you lovely peeps to put a smile on my face. This is the time to be strong with positive affirmations. We are all in this together. Stay Safe," wrote Sameera Reddy on her Insta story.

Coming to Sameera Reddy's career, the actress has taken a sabbatical from acting post her marriage, and is now a full-time mother, homemaker, and social media influencer. The actress has been spreading positivity among her followers, especially women through her Instagram page. Sameera Reddy's posts on the child-birth traumas suffered by women, and post-partum depression have been creating quite a stir on social media platforms.