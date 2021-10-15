Sanak Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD

Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Sanak is finally streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, but unfortunately, on the very first day of its release, the film got leaked online by several notorious sites. Directed by Kanishk Varma, the film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures. Apart from Vidyut Jammwal, Sanak also stars Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal in key roles.

Sanak, which marks Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra's Bollywood debut, also marks the fifth collaboration between Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Vidyut Jammwal after action movie series like Force and Commando.

Earlier, while speaking about his collaboration with Vidyut, Shah had said, "Vidyut always prepares differently for every film that we have done together. He has many ideas and he is constantly working, even when we are not shooting or even when the films are not planned. He is working round the year on new ideas to make the action of his next film to go to the next level."

Talking about the magnitude of action sequences, Shah said, "We shot Sanak under the most difficult circumstances of Covid-19. The sole purpose of putting all the effort was to keep entertaining people and again, as usual, we have tried to take the action a notch higher than the Commando series. I believe that we have achieved it."

Meanwhile, the film has received mixed reactions from netizens, as well as film critics. While some are in impressed by Vidyut's action sequences, others complained about the storyline and the film's direction.