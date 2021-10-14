Sanak: Neha Dhupia Shares Her Fierce Look As ACP Jayati Bhargav, Husband Angad Bedi Has A Hilarious Reaction

Neha Dhupia took to her social media handle to share her fierce look as ACP Jayati Bhargav from the film Sanak. The actress is playing a no-nonsense cop in the action flick that will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar tomorrow (October 15). However, her husband Angad Bedi had a hilarious reaction to the same.

Talking about the post, Neha Dhupia can be seen in the avatar of a badass cop in the stills that she shared of her look. The Chup Chup Ke actress captioned the same stating, "ACP Jayati Bhargav reporting back on duty Sir."However, her husband Angad Bedi was quick to leave a super funny comment on the same. The Pink actor wrote, "Yeh Shakal Toh Ghar Pe Bhi Hoti Hai Humesha (You have this face at home also). You are ACP at home also." Take a look at the post shared by Neha and Angad's comment on the same.

Talking about the film Sanak, it also stars Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra and Chandan Roy Sanyal in lead roles. It has been helmed by director Kanishk Varma. The movie is touted to be a Hindi remake of the 2002 American movie John Q.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy on October 3. The couple were flooded with congratulatory messages from their fans and friends from the industry. Neha had engaged in some beautiful maternity photoshoots during the course of her second pregnancy. The couple is already parents to a daughter Mehr.

During the third trimester of her second pregnancy, Neha Dhupia had actively spoken about keeping herself busy with professional commitments while being heavily pregnant. The De Dana Dan actress had revealed to Hindustan Times stating, "I'm not going to lie. It's very hard shooting during the COVID-19 times. Plus, I'm in my third trimester, so the exhaustion is more. But, somewhere I feel that I'm doing this to prove that if I can, others can, too."

Neha Dhupia had further added, "I'm not going to lie. It's very hard shooting during the COVID-19 times. Plus, I'm in my third trimester, so the exhaustion is more. But, somewhere I feel that I'm doing this to prove that if I can, others can, too." She had also refuted the conception that women should sit at home during their pregnancy.