sandeep-aur-pinky-faraar-full-movie-leaked-online-for-free-download-in-hd

Uh oh...! It's indeed sad news for the team of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, as the film saw the light of day after a lot of struggle. It's known to all that Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was supposed to hit the theatres in 2019, but owing to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus, all threatres were shut down and no film was allowed to release in theatres.

Now that the theatres have opened again and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have has already hit the theatres today, a notorious site has uploaded the entire movie on its page for free download. The saddest part is that the movie has been uploaded in high definition, so chances are high that people who don't want to take any kind of risk going to theatres, might approach such sites to watch the film.

Now the question arises, if it will affect the business of the film? Well, going by the current scenario, online leak is indeed a big threat to all the films releasing in theatres, but we doubt if any film star can prevent this from happening.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with a media portal, director Dibakar Banerjee said that from the beginning he was adamant about releasing the film in theatres.

"The delay in release was disappointing, yes, but we were always decisive on the fact that it will have a theatrical release," said Banerjee.

Speaking about the film's release after a long hiatus, Arjun told another leading daily, "It does throw a spanner in the works because you build yourself for the film releasing and then the pandemic happens and you lose certainty about who, what, when, how and why. So, the film had gone on a back-burner in my mind and now it is coming back and releasing again. But, I just feel happy that the film is coming in theatres and people will return to watch it."

