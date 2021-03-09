Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer 2: Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra's Film Promises Thrilling Twists & Turns

After Ishaqzaade and Namaste England, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra will be reuniting for the third time for Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The makers have unveiled a brand new trailer of the film today (March 9, 2021).

The 1.46 minute video gives us a sneak-peek into Sandeep (Parineeti Chopra) and Pinky's characters (Arjun Kapoor). Sandeep, a corporate executive, is on the run and seeks help from a corrupt cop Pinky. The duo run away to Nepal with the cops searching them all over. Interestingly, Pinky has been hired to kill Sandeep. Further, the twist in the end of the trailer leaves you by surprise.

Watch the trailer.

Talking about the violent on-screen relationship that Arjun and Parineeti shared in the film, director Dibakar Banerjee shared, "It was Arjun vs Parineeti on the sets of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar for most of the days. They have done the typical romantic films together where there's what we call in Bollywood 'choreography'. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar wasn't choreographed. We rehearsed the basic moves and then just went for it."

He further said, "Male violence against the woman is something we all know pretty well in the subcontinent. It's also used often to gloat and used as prurient male-gaze click-baits while promoting a film. We wanted the violence between them to be real which meant that they really had to hit each other which became a big problem because they are old buddies and the fact that Arjun is really very gentle."

Dibakar said that Arjun was committed to bring the animosity alive on screen and Parineeti dived deep into the character to ensure that the violence, though excruciating for her body, was necessary. The talented director says, "He's double Pari's size and has hands like sledgehammers. By the time the shooting ended, we stopped counting the bruises on Pari. So did she. But I love the shot where she slaps Arjun back. I wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of that one," the filmmaker was quoted as saying.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is slated to hit the theatrical screens on March 19, 2021.

ALSO READ: 5 Things From Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer That Makes It An Awaited Release

ALSO READ: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Arjun Kapoor- Parineeti Chopra's Film Promises To Be A Thrill Ride