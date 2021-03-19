Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Twitter Review: Netizens' Verdict On Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra-Starrer Is Out

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has finally hit the theatres today, and we are here with the live audience review of the movie. People who caught the special screening and early morning show, shared their quick review of the film, so that the rest of the audiences who're planning to watch can decide whether the movie is worth watching or not.

For the unversed, directed by Dibaker Banerjee, the film is a black comedy that follows the story of a man and woman from two completely different backgrounds. Pinkesh Pinky Dahiya (Arjun) is a Haryanvi police officer while Sandeep Kaur (Parineeti) is from the corporate world. The film brings alive the theme of class divide and capitalism.

Sarush Addib @Sarooshofficial: @DibakarBanerjee sir, How brilliantly you pulled this off. @SAPFTheFilm #sandeepaurpinkyfaraar Everyone should watch. Amazed by the performance of @arjunk26 @ParineetiChopra @JaideepAhlawat and @Neenagupta001 @Raghubiryadav sir.

Bobby Sidhu @BobbyS_BO: No need to give prediction for Sandeep Pinky Faraar film (however you spell it)....it will be a disaster from the word GO during the first SHOW!

S U J A N ᵀᴳᴼᵀᵀ @sujan_pc: It's a Parineeti show all the way.

Rohan Malhotra @rohan_m01: #SandeepAurPinkyFaraarReview - A compelling one-time watch powered by strong performances. Stars: 3 out of 5 @arjunk26 @ParineetiChopra #DibakarBanerjee

Nidhi Ghai @NidhiGhai28: Parineeti's potential hasnt been realised yet as an actor. Her finest was Ishaqzaade. Series of flops after that. #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar.

Unfortunately, there's no buzz on Twitter about this dark comedy, and going by the reactions of a few netizens, one can assume that the film failed to attract footfalls. It is yet to be seen if the weekend will save Arjun-Parineeti's film.

