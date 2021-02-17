Sandeep Nahar's MS Dhoni Co-Star Jitin Gulati On The Actor's Death: That Man Endured A Lot

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar's sudden passing away has left his near and dear ones in shock. The actor who worked in films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kesari, died by suicide on February 15, 2021.

Before taking this drastic step, the actor posted a suicide note on his Facebook page in which he alleged that he was being harassed by his wife Kanchana and his mother-in-law. Reportedly, the Goregaon police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against them.

Meanwhile, Sandeep's MS Dhoni co-star Jitin Gulati is unable to cope with the news of the actor's death. For the unversed, Sandeep essayed the role of Param bhaiyya (Dhoni's Sikh friend) in the film.

In an interaction with ETimes, when Jitin was asked if he was aware of any emotional turmoil in Sandeep's life, the actor said, "I wasn't aware of that as he didn't say anything, but what you see on social media may not always be true. That man endured a lot. I was aware of his struggles. He conquered it all, but I guess this was his breaking point."

Recalling his last meeting with Sandeep, Jitin added, "This is a difficult time for us. Sushant Singh Rajput died last year, and now him. Sandeep and I were friends, but the last time I met him was two years ago, before he got married. He had in fact invited me for his birthday at his home on December 25, last year. Just over a month ago! Since there was a night curfew in Mumbai, none of us could go and he understood that. He loved having people over."

Jitin said that he is shaken up by Sandeep's demise and continued, "As soon as I saw the video, I immediately dialled the police help line (100). They responded and wanted his address. So I called up on Sandeep's number 3-4 times. I tried calling from another number after that, not mine. I am not sure if it was his wife, but some woman answered the phone and there was chaos all around and all I could hear was someone saying, 'He is fine'. However, I soon found out that he was no more. It is extremely hard to come to terms with it."

Sandeep and Jitin first met on the sets on Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The duo soon became good friends.

Speaking about their friendship, Jitin said, "Sandeep, Alok, Kranti and I were co-actors, we became good friends as our scenes were together. He was an all-heart, Punjabi guy, who had no filter. He would always speak his mind. We lived together on an outdoor schedule and couldn't meet as much later, but kept in touch on the phone since then."

While speaking with the leading daily, Jitin mentioned that he was not aware of any ups and downs in Sandeep's life.

"No one discloses that side of their life to anyone easily. Professional struggles - that I was aware of. We all go through that. It is not easy to survive in Mumbai and especially Bollywood. He was also a gym instructor before he became an actor. He also did odd jobs to support himself between films, but it's not that he didn't have any work. He was doing some Hindi web series as well as commercials down South. He was thrilled to tell me that he had bagged Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari (2019)," ETimes quoted the actor as saying.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM