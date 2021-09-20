Sangeeta Bijlani On Remaining Friends With Ex-Boyfriend Salman Khan; Her Reply Is Too Filmy To Be Missed

If you're a fan of Salman Khan, you must know about ex-girlfriend. Actress Sangeeta Bijlani was one of them. In fact, Salman was so much in love with Sangeeta that the duo had decided to tie the knot as well. However, fate had other plans for the duo, and they parted ways on a bitter note. Reportedly, Sangeeta had accused Salman cheating on her back. Cut to present, Sangeeta and Salman are still friends and they do not share any negative vibe with each other.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Sangeeta was asked why she chose to remain friends with Salman, the actress rather gave a filmy reply and said, "It's nice to stay friends with people you've known forever. 'Dosti ki hai... nibhani toh padegi' (We are friends, we will have to respect the friendship.)"

Yes, you guessed it right! Sangeeta quoted a line from Salman's film Maine Pyaar Kiya.

In the same interview, when Sangeeta was asked about her other close friends from the industry, she said, "Meenakshi (Seshadri) and I have been in touch; we've done a world tour together and have grown fond of each other. Honestly, I don't get too much time to reconnect because everyone has gone their own way. From the industry... I don't know; mostly I was working with the guys."

She further added that she has been able to reconnect with her many old friends with the help of social media.

"I look forward to reconnecting with these people because with them you don't have to pretend, you don't have to care, you can just be yourself. It's great to go back reminiscing the mad old days and the mad fun we've had," added Bijlani.