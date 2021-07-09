Sangeeta Bijlani On Staying In Touch With Ex Beau Salman Khan: Connections Never Go Away

It's known to all that former actress Sangeeta Bijlani and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan were in a relationship in the late 80s. The lovebirds had even decided to get hitched and their wedding invites were also printed. However, their nuptials never took place and back then, Sangeeta had accused him of cheating on her with Somy Ali.

Eventually, Sangeeta ended up marrying former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. Unfortunately, their relationship didn't last long and they got divorced in 2010. Cut to present, the former actress shares a cordial equation with Salman and his family, and is often spotted at their family gatherings.

Recently in a chat with ETimes, Sangeeta opened up on her equation with Salman Khan and said that connections never go away.

On being asked about how she has managed to remain in touch with her former flame over the years, she said, "Connections don't break. Connections never go away. The love between your partners, school friends never go away. People will come and go. Nobody will be permanent in life. That does not mean you feel bitter or angry. At one point you evolve. There was a point in time of my life where I was childish and stupid, but I am a grown up now. Life is full of experiences."

Ever when Salman had appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, the Radhe actor had talked about almost marrying Sangeeta and had said, "There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn't work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. 'Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it's difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).' With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed."

Speaking about Sangeeta, she quit Bollywood when she tied knot with Mohammad Azharuddin. Explaining her decision, the former actress told ETimes, "I don't regret when I look back. It was a choice I made as I was getting married. Anyway, I had enough as I worked from the age of 15. I began modeling during my school days. I used to be pampered at fashion shows, they would give me chocolates. Some would ask me to stop working and get back to studies. I saw all this at a very early age and thought that I should set myself on a different journey. So, I was pretty happy letting it all go. Showbiz wasn't well organized the way it is today. I had doubts of how I would be able to strike a balance between my personal and professional life."

Sangeeta made her debut in Bollywood opposite Aditya Pancholi in the 1987 film Qatil and went on to star in films like Tridev, Hathyar and Jurm.