Sangeeta Bijlani Recalls Her Mom Accompanying Her On Film Sets; 'I Would Feel Protected In Her Presence'

Sangeeta Bijlani was a popular actress in the late 80s and early 90s with films like Tridev, Hathyar and Jurm to her credit. Recently in a chat with a leading daily, the actress walked down the memory and recalled the times when she was active in the film industry.

Sangeeta remembered how her mother would accompany her on the sets and said that it would make her feel comfortable, protected and taken care of in her presence.

"Unlike today, during those times moms would accompany their daughters on sets. I would feel comfortable, protected and taken care of in her presence. She would take care of me on the sets," the actress was quoted as saying by ETimes.

On being asked if her mother's presence on the sets bothered filmmakers, Sangeeta revealed, "She never interfered and everybody loved her too. In fact, the day she wouldn't come on the set, the co-actors and crew members would ask me why she hasn't come and they would even miss her. She was a fun company for everyone. My mom used to get amazing Sindhi khaana on the sets and everybody would have that."

The actress also recalled how she would get horrified after reading reports of her linkups in film magazines.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "At the time film magazines would rip you apart with spicy pieces (laughs). I used to get horrified reading those reports. There used to be stories about me having an affair with so and so, when I would not even know that person."

Back then more than for her films, Sangeeta was in the news for her relationship with Salman Khan before the couple called it quits. However even after their breakup, the actress shares a cordial equation with the superstar and is often spotted at family functions at his place.